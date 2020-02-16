Power is out and a small fire has started after a serious crash where a car hit a power pole in Napier.

A Police spokeswoman said that they were called to the incident at 1.55pm on Sunday to a crash on Brookfileds Rd near the bridge over Tutaekuri River.

Three occupants have been treated by St John ambulance staff and transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in moderate conditions.

Fire and Emergency were called to deal with a grass fire that started due to the crash in a nearby field.

Power is also out to around 130 homes in the area, according to Unison's website.

Diversions will likely be in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

MORE TO COME