A fleeing Black Power prospect has been arrested after a short police pursuit and then a foot chase near Wairoa in Hawke's Bay.

Police said the 29-year-old Frasertown man was arrested on Thursday after he failed to appear in Gisborne District Court last month.

The man, who is alleged to have been involved in several recent gang-related incidents in Wairoa, is due to appear in the Gisborne District court on Friday.

The man is alleged to be involved in a vehicle ramming and gang-related confrontations at addresses in Frasertown and Wairoa.

Wairoa CIB Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths said the safety of the Wairoa community remained police's top priority.

"This sort of brazen violent activity will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held to account," he said.

"You can expect to see an increased police presence and visibility over the next few weeks in Wairoa and I would encourage the community to report any concerns to Police immediately."

Detective Sergeant Griffiths also encouraged anyone who has information in relation to the recent gang-related events to contact the Wairoa Police directly on (06) 838 0700 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.