Napier's run-down Ocean Boulevard is getting a second breath of life as it looks to rebuild what used to be a vibrant hub in the city's CBD.

A new parents' and caregivers' room, Te Kōhungahunga Atawhai, opens in the space tomorrow and is intended to be a sanctuary for parents and caregivers of very young children.

It comes as a new Asian supermarket has also recently opened at the Dickens St end of the shopping space, moving into where Bed, Bath and Beyond was located.

READ MORE:

• Giant shopping centre 'locked and loaded'

• Shopping centre project next door ruins Napier couple's lifestyle-block dream

• Hastings shopping centre's big boost

• Shop Hawke's Bay

Advertisement

The new parents and caregiver room features private feeding spaces, a play area for young children, changing facilities and hot water.

The project was spearheaded by Councillor and Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan, mother to two pre-schoolers, Daniel, 4, and Holly, 1.

"The opening of this space is exciting for so many people I know. I'm really proud to have driven this project for the last two years," she said.

"Parents and caregivers will now have a safe and accessible place to feed, change and care for young children, which is well overdue for our city and a very welcome addition."

Once a place of broken dreams Ocean Boulevard is now getting a second breathe of life as looks to rebuild what used to be the vibrant hub of Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Also involved in the project was first-term councillor Hayley Browne, mum to 9-month-old Matilda.

"A lot of thought has gone into designing this space so that anyone who cares for children can use it," she said.

"We hope that mums, dads, grandparents, extended whanau and all caregivers find it valuable and helpful as they care for our next generation."

Cool Toys owner Glen Chan said he hopes the new child space will bring with it a bit more traffic, traffic that he hopes his business which is located in the heart of the mall can benefit from.

Advertisement

"There have been a few changes recently but nothing that has brought a massive amount of people going by," he said.

"But I hope at least once this new child space is open it will bring with it a few more people and being a toy and hobby store bring in customers that will pop in."

In May last year the Napier City Council said it was aware of the precinct's "decay" and its struggle for tenants and vibrancy. The council said it wanted to work with the owner to align the premises with its CBD goals.