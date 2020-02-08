

The national Cable & Boat Wakeboard Event was hosted at Waipukurau's Backpaddock Lake, with the country's top tricksters on show across the weekend.

The annual two-day wakeboarding event changed the format this year, allowing competitors to compete in both the boat discipline, which sees riders towed behind the Super Air Nautique 210 boat, and cable disciplines.

Various ages competed, with two new divisions for Novice Junior and Novice Senior up and running for newcomers.

Photographer Ian Cooper was in Waipukurau to capture the action.

Spectators look on at the action on Waipukurau's Backpaddock Lake. Photo / Ian Cooper

Children play on a trampoline at the event at Waipukurau's Backpaddock Lake. Photo / Ian Cooper

Toby Muir, of Te Awamutu, enters the water for his run on the Backpaddock Lake. Photo / Ian Cooper

A wakeboarder attempts a mid-air trick at the annual event. Photo / Ian Cooper