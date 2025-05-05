The height and width of the stopbank, which runs between Coronation Park and Rathbone St, will be increased to a one-in-100-year flood mitigation level and “include an additional 700mm of freeboard”.

The proposed stopbank upgrade (in yellow). Photo / HBRC

However, the council says the exact height it will be raised to has yet to be determined.

“The damage to the stopbanks in Coronation Park and below the State Highway [2] bridge during the cyclone were a significant concern for our community,” chairwoman Hinewai Ormsby said.

“While repairs were undertaken in the weeks after the cyclone, we recognise that these measures do not meet the new standards that have been developed post-Cyclone Gabrielle.”

She said the improvements would ensure the safety and resilience of the community.

The regional council confirmed some landowners’ properties may “potentially” be affected by the works including truck movements, river access, heavy machinery operating, or construction noise - and the community will be kept up to date with any impacts.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker said the Waipawa community “would be thrilled about this”.

“Cyclone Gabrielle has left an indelible mark, and progress like this is so vital for restoring confidence in having a safe future in our communities.”

The project is still in the development phase. A timeframe for when the project could be completed has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, cyclone-related road repairs on Cooks Tooth Rd in Pōrangahau have been brought forward, and added to this year’s planned works.

Construction started on two significant landslides on Cooks Tooth Rd on May 5.