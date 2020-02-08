A person was treated for minor injuries following a fire which damaged a home in Maraenui on Friday night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said they received reports of a house fire on Kelvin Rd in Maraenui at about 9.41pm on February 7.

Four trucks and operational support attended the scene and fire investigations were investigating the scene.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance crew attended the fire at about 9.56pm.

Crews assessed and treated one patient at the scene for minor injuries.