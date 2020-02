One person was injured after a quad bike rolled on Pourerere Beach.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said they received a report of a quad bike roll at about 3.46pm on Friday.

Police said emergency services were notified of a quad bike rolling on Pourerere Beach at about 3.50pm.

Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter has been dispatched to the area, but it is unclear exactly how badly the person is injured.

MORE TO COME