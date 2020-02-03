

When Iain and Stacey Trotter think "new seal" they think new road — not the marine variety in the back yard on a rural property 28kms from the nearest ocean.

But there was just the oddest twist in the inventory on their horticultural property at Twyford near Hastings with the sudden appearance of a seal, first noticed mid-morning as temperatures in Hawke's Bay again headed above 30deg.

They grow asparagus, sweetcorn and grapes, with with a constant queue of animal and marine wildlife, including the occasional grazing sheep, rabbits, possum, and chickens and the koura, whitebait, eels and even the occasional shrimp from the stream.

The Trotter family has been on the property 60 years, but she said: "Never have we had a seal amongst the menagerie.

With the furry marine mammal well-ensconced by early-evening at least 8 hours later, she said it seemed happy and settling in, able to dip in and out of the cool spring-fed water with an abundance of food.

The Department of Conservation had been contacted and didn't seem too worried, either, she said, and early images from son and budding photographer Quinn Trotter showed it little the worse for wear, lolling on the lawn, on its back and tipping a flipper obligingly for the camera.

It's calculated the seal has made its way about 28km upstream from the mouth of the Clive River on the coast between Napier and Hastings, via the Karamu and Raupare streams.