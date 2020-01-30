This upcoming opera season, Festival Opera will "push boundaries" with its showcase of the double act Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliacci.

Project Prima Volta (PPV) students will make up the chorus – of which Samoan tenor Lila Junior (LJ) Crichton, who's currently studying Classical Performance at Victoria University, is sharing the role of Beppe in Pagliacci with Jordan Fonoti-Fuimaono.

Were you singing from a young age? Who or what were your musical influences growing up?

My parents were my biggest musical influences growing up. They are pastors of a full gospel church so from an early age, singing was a huge part of the way we lived.

Describe what it's like to be involved with PPV and what impact it has had on your life?

It's a family in the sense that everyone is constantly looking out for one another and trying to find different ways to support each other from things as little as transport and lunch to students wellbeing. In other words we genuinely rely on each other for various things that apply both inside and outside of PPV.

Advertisement

Who are your favourite operatic artists, or the ones who most influence you?

My list isn't short! Vocally I listen to a huge mix, including Franco Corelli, Enrico Caruso, Nicolai Gedda and Simon O'Neil but in terms of the artist I aspire to be like, I look at the Sol3 Mio singer Pene Pati in terms of his upbringing and early goals in life. I've always felt an enormous sense of pride towards him and hope one day that I can create a similar impact.

What have been the highlights in your operatic experience to date?

My highlights are performing annually with PPV and Festival Opera during the Art Deco weekend, and the roles I performed in Festival Opera's previous showcases Carmen and Madame Butterfly. Through Festival Opera, I've shared the stage with the Sol3 Mio boys who have been some of the biggest influences of my operatic experience, as well as Toni-Marie Palmertree. But making it into the New Zealand School of Music with the help of PPV is the greatest highlight to date.

Can you describe the role you are playing in Cav + Pag?

I am sharing the role of Beppe with Jordan Fonoti-Fuimaono and Beppe is a part of Pagliacci's travelling circus troupe returning to perform in a town somewhere in Italy. Because of the chaotic storyline and character developments, I think Beppe almost seems like the only sane character in the opera! He will sympathise and show emotion without restraint, he is constantly working to make sure things a running smoothly and he is always one of the first to jump at the idea of going out for a drink with the lads at night. The role is the biggest role I've sung so far and I'm both excited and nervous about the outcome of it.

* The season will be part of the Napier Art Deco Festival, with four performances at the Napier Municipal Theatre on the 18th, 20nd, 22nd and 24th February 2020.