A 12-year-old angler has written his name into Hawke's Bay's fishing history with an over 100kg marlin on Wednesday.

Cole Dallimore is believed to be the youngest person to catch a Striped Marlin in Hawke's Bay Sports Fishing Club history with his 111.6kg catch on his dad's, Scott Dallimore, boat the Baby Blue.

Dozens of people turned out to the wharf in Ahuriri when the crew came in at around 4pm to see the trophy fish for themselves.