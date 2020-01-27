Vehicles of all shapes, sizes, colours and vintages crowded into the Dannevirke and Districts A&P Showgrounds on Sunday for the 23rd Wheels with Attitude car show hosted by Dannevirke Wheels Club.

The Dannevirke weather co-operated by putting on a hot, sunny day with the temperature around 29 degrees and ensuring a good turnout of both cars and spectators.

A glitch with ticketing system meant an exact number of vehicles that were on display wasn't available but wheels club president Michelle Thompson said more than 500 vehicles took part in the event, which just seems to get bigger each year.

Thompson said Wheels with Attitude is not a competition, there are no prizes for the best in show, it's all about the camaraderie among vehicle owners.

And it's also all about variety.

"There's always a bit of everything and that's what we want.

"It's not just about American cars or British cars, it's about all types of cars as well as trucks and tractor, caravans and motorbikes. The different exhibitors all have so much enthusiasm for their vehicles and all have a story behind them, whether it's a vehicle that's been passed down through the family or it's a car that someone saw as a child and they have always wanted to own."

This 1952 DeSoto Diplomat Custom S15 was in original condition and had just 45,000 miles on the clock.

One exhibitor, Phil Brenchley, a member of the Marineland Car Club who had his 1952 DeSoto Diplomat Custom S15 on display, said Wheels with Attitude was always a good meet.

"There is always such a good variety of vehicles and the weather is always hot."

He said the DeSoto was bought by Gisborne farmer who paid 2000 pounds for it brand new.

It belonged to his wife's family so was something of an heirloom.

Despite being 68 years old he said it was in original condition and had only 45,000 miles on the clock.

Making its first appearance at Dannevirke's Wheels with Attitude was this 1956 Ford F100 owned by Peter Ayers of Palmerston North.

Exhibiting next to Brenchley was Peter Ayers of Palmerston North.

He agreed that Wheels with Attitude was a top car meet and said it was on a par with the Galaxy of Cars show held at Auckland's Western Springs.

Despite owning his 1956 Ford F100 for around 14 years it was making its first appearance at Wheels with Attitude.

He bought the car from America over the phone, sight unseen and had virtually rebuilt it.

While the event was billed at running from 10am until 2pm, Dannevirke Community Patrol volunteers said vehicles started turning up from 8am. Visitors arrived in a steady stream until the end.

Thompson says wheels club members make a point of thanking and farewelling the exhibitors as they leave the showgrounds.

"As they are leaving a lot of the owners tell us they'll be back next year."

