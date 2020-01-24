

Thousands are expected to flock to the MTG Hawke's Bay in Napier with the launch of a new exhibition in preparation for next month's Art Deco Festival.

The new Tender is the Night exhibition offers a glimpse into the world of the young people who lived through World War I and lost faith and belief in traditional values.

MTG Hawke's Bay social history curator Gail Pope said the exhibition, which takes its name from the 1934 F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, offers a glimpse into the world of the "lost generation".

"This exhibition offers some thought-provoking commentary about the era's influences.

Advertisement

"It also features beautiful vintage fashion and memorabilia including historic film footage."

Visitors to the annual festival can access the museum on Tennyson St for free between 9.30am and 5pm.

The museum, which also hosts exhibitions of art, culture and social history, had more than 10,000 people through its doors last week.

Ticketed events are also being held at the MTG Hawke's Bay during the Art Deco Festival, including musical concerts, variety performances and more.