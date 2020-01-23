

Mission Estate is going old school and environment friendly in a bid to help with the clean-up efforts following the up and coming Michael Buble and Elton John concerts.

Last year people took to Facebook following Phil Collins' concert complaining about rubbish and overflowing bins.

This year Hawke's Bay company Clean Earth Ltd has been working with concert organisers to ensure the ability to recycle glass, aluminium, paper and cardboard is maximised for the concerts at the venue.

"Organisers have gone old school again, bringing in apple bins specifically for recyclables and the after dark clean-up crews are utilising an onsite sorting system of clear and opaque collection bags for glass and aluminium," Clean Earth Director Deborah Burnside said.

School groups would still be part of the clean-up crew, Burnside said.

SEL's David Boak, a veteran of concert logistics, said there was such a thing as too many bins in the concert area, but only when there was no room for the people.

Concert promoters and the Mission have been responsive to changes in the plastic recycling industry and have gone back to glass for their wines this year, Burnside said.

"Concertgoers can help keep the venue clean and tidy and support the recycling efforts by not mixing any general waste in with the bins dedicated to recyclables and taking out with them everything they brought in," she said.