Police in Hawke's Bay were on Thursday afternoon responding to two separate vehicle smashes in the region.

A Police spokeswoman said officers are en route to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Taihape Road.

She said there were reports of one person being trapped inside one of the vehicles.

A St John spokeswoman said it had three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle at the scene treating three patients, two in a serious condition and another moderate.

The crash took place between Kawera Road and Runanga Pa Lane.

Police also received a report of an object having fallen of the back a truck, hitting a car on Te Aute Road near Paki Paki around 2.50pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and St John Ambulance were both in attendance, with one patient treated for minor injuries at the scene.

