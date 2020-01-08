A Napier woman has been arrested after a spate of thefts at popular Hawke's Bay summer spots.

Detective Sergeant Glenn Restieaux confirmed a 29-year-old woman from Napier has been arrested after an investigation into recent thefts from car parked at Maraetotara Falls and Tangoio Walkway.

She is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday, charged with two counts of theft and one count of using a stolen Eftpos card.

The case has sparked a warning from Hawke's Bay police, who said people should "hide it, take it, lock it – or lose it."

Advertisement

Restieaux said cars parked in rural areas can be targeted by thieves.

He advised people always lock their car and take their keys with them, and close all windows including sunroofs.

READ MORE:

• Hawke's Bay Police ask public help after van theft from Hastings school

• Not open season for avocado theft

• Waitaruke man denies oyster theft charge

He said parking in well-lit areas and not leaving valuables in the car are other particular steps people can take to avoid a break in.

"Thieves will break in for something as small as loose change.

"If you have to leave valuables in your car, make sure they are out of sight, but remember hiding them is not as safe as removing them.

"Don't leave documents with personal information or keys to your house/business/boat etc in your vehicle.

"Consider installing an alarm to provide extra security."