It is time to batten down the hatches in Hawke's Bay, with MetService issuing a strong wind warning for areas south of Napier.

MetService Meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said exposed areas could see gale force winds with gusts up to 120kmh.

She said the wind could damage trees and unsecured outdoor items.

It could also be hazardous for those travelling on the road, especially for motorcycles and high sided vehicles such as trucks and campervans.

The wind is not expected to pick up until 3pm, and is likely to pass through the region quickly, dying out around 12am on Monday morning.

Hawke's Bay is not the only place the warning has been issued for, most of the South Island and the lower North Island is expected to see strong winds.

She said people may also notice more hazy skies, with smoke from Australia being carried across the Tasman with the potential to reach the North Island.

Apart from the wind, Sunday is expected to be a relatively nice day in Hawke's Bay, fine with some high cloud and a high of 27C.

The weather is also playing ball as people head back to work after the Christmas season, with the first couple of days next week expected to be cool, cloudy and wet, definitely not one to make people want to head back to the beach.

Crabtree said Monday would see a high of 24C, and an overnight minimum of 12C.

Tuesday the temperature will drop again 23C in Napier and 22C in Hastings, and overnight low of 11C and 10C respectively.

On Wednesday both cities will see a high of 21C, with an overnight low of 11C.

Much of the country will be experiencing similarweather, with some parts of the South Island barely making it above 10C.