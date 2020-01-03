Firefighters are fighting a big blaze at the Waipukurau rubbish dump.

A FENZ spokesman said there is currently three trucks attending the blaze at the Waipukurau Transfer Station with multiple rural services also attending and are working to get the fire under control.

Police have also been notified of the fire and are supporting with traffic management and have set up diversions around the dump to divert the general public.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council have also asked that people avoid the area.

