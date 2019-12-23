The Cape Estate Boxing Day Festival is set to entertain hundreds of festive festival goers on Boxing Day , with yet another expected sell-out.

The annual event, located at the Cape Estate in the beach side settlement of Te Awanga, will see its doors open at 2pm with 500 people expected in attendance.

Festival organiser and director of Madcap Music Reuben Vergis said a "combination of togetherness of friends and family, home grown music and the venue's incredible views off the Hawkes Bay coastline", make for a special day.

The festival, which was a sell-out occasion in 2018, aims to deliver the very best Hawke's Bay entertainment, with a diverse music line-up.

"Every year the line-up is carefully selection and curated to bring together emerging local talent combined with more established musicians from New Zealand," he said.

"The line-up is 100 per cent home-grown New Zealand music this year – and we're pretty proud of that. That is something we are going to continue for the years to come."

Vergis added: "A lot of the artists have played in Hawke's Bay, but others may not have. It is a great introduction not just for them but for the attendees of the festival too."

Headed by Auckland's Latinaotearoa, there will be music from rising star Ashley Alexander, Paak, Raw Collective and a further nine acts across two stages.

This year's festival will see 13 music artists play across two stages at the Cape Estate. Photo / Supplied

The festival will run until 10pm, with activities for all ages throughout the day.

"There are activities for children, with tennis on the lawns, backyard cricket and a bouncy castle," Vergis said.

"We support local businesses. There are local food ventures, the beverage selection is largely Hawke's Bay-focused too."

Vergis added: "It is a blend of all of these offerings that make this festival unique. It is an iconic day in the New Zealand calendar and it is growing every year."

The festival is open to all ages, with children aged 12 and below entering for free.

Fortunately, the vast majority of the festival set-up is completed on Christmas Eve, with "just few lights arrangements to go up on Boxing Day itself".

"Each year we have fine-tuned the set up process which means nobody is needed for set up on Christmas day," Vergis added.

