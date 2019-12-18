Napier Conference Centre's signage has been removed at the request of Mayor Kirsten Wise and her councillors.

A Napier City Council spokeswoman said returning the name "Napier War Memorial Centre" to the building is the first step in the restoration of the war memorial elements to the site and healing the hurt of the community.

The signage was removed early on Wednesday morning.

Council has formed a reference group, including a number of key community stakeholders, to work with design group Stapleton Elliott on the design for the return of the Roll of Honour and Eternal Flame.

The aim is for the design to go through to council in March 2020 and then be shared with the community.

Napier Conference Centre is a business activity within the building and the council says they recognise that the business name "Napier Conference Centre" and the building name "Napier War Memorial Centre" creates confusion.

In the first few months of 2020 council will be undertaking a review of the branding for the Napier Conference Centre to provide a clear distinction between the business and the memorial.

The centre is a highly successful business for Napier City Council, with its revenue having increased by 25 per cent in the past year and is forecast to increase by 21 per cent this year.

Within three years it is expected to become profitable, helping to offset the city's rates.