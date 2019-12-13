There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Fiesta of Lights

There's so much more to see at our 21st anniversary celebration. Dazzling light displays scattered along a tree-lined trail are surrounded by thousands of sparkling fairy lights.

Hawke's Bay A&P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Today, 9pm-11pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/fiesta-of-lights/hastings

2 Cox Partners Christmas at the Park

Free to enter, family friendly community event. Activities for kids start at 3pm, free face painting and kids' confidence course. Entertainment starts at 5pm which includes local and nationally recognised artists, Christmas carols, Santa Claus and fireworks display.

Anderson Park, Kennedy Rd, Taradale, Napier: Today, 3pm-9.35pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/cox-partners-christmas-at-the-park/napier

3 Christmas Mini Market

A special Christmas mini market with handcrafted gifts, home baking, fudge, truffles, jams, pickles, relishes, plants, fresh produce. A very popular white elephant stall with bargains galore!

St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North: Today, 9am-12.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/christmas-mini-market/havelock-north

4 Four's Company: O Night Devine

Start off your Christmas season in a glorious way and come and join Four's Company Performance Choir for an evening of beautifully arranged traditional and modern Christmas carols. Cash door sales only $15

St Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Rd, Havelock North: Today, 7pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/fours-company-night-devine/havelock-north

5 Flaxmere Parkrun

Fun, free, forever, 5km timed run/walks around the beautiful Flaxmere Park.

Flaxmere Park, Henderson Rd, Flaxmere, Hastings: Today, 7.45am-9am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/flaxmere-parkrun/hastings

6 Clive & Districts Christmas Carols

Please bring your own chair or blanket to sit on. If wet weather this event will be held in the St Francis Church, Ferry Rd, Clive

Farndon House, Main Rd, Clive: Tomorrow, 7pm

7 Junior Event - Whānau Storytime

Join us at Hastings Library for our last Sunday Storytime for 2019 with Christmas stories, songs and crafts. Suitable for all ages.

Hastings War Memorial Library, Civic Square, Warren St, Hastings: Tomorrow, 2pm-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/junior-event-wh-nau-storytime/hastings

8 Tuia-mai-tawhiti Festival

A Waka Festival will be held to celebrate the arrival of the waka hourua to Mahia-mai-tawhiti. This grassroots festival celebrates our Pacific Voyaging traditions, the Moana, as well as showcasing local community talents and businesses. Join the people of Māhia and the waka crews for regattas, dinghy races, live entertainment, delicious food and stalls.

Māhia Beach Pohutukawa Drive, Wairoa: Tomorrow, 8am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/tuia-mai-tawhiti-festival/hawkes-bay-gisborne