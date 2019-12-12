

A roundabout set to be completed this Saturday will improve traffic flow to the Hawke's Bay Airport's carpark.

The roundabout at the intersection of Watchman Rd and the airport's internal ring road will let drivers directly access the general carpark and improve traffic congestion in front of the terminal.

"The new design essentially means that only those dropping off or picking up passengers will need to drive through the terminal forecourt, all other users will be able to access the carpark directly from the roundabout," Stuart Ainslie said.

The new roundabout follows concerns of passengers having to drive all the way through the airport to access the car parks.

Advertisement

New access control and payment technology systems are also being installed to replace the old system which was met with customer dissatisfaction. Users will be able to "tap and go" on exit rather than validating parking cards at a payment machine.

Traditional machines remain for those who prefer to use cash or require a receipt.