

Helen Howard hopes to bring the plogging trend to Napier to prompt people to pick up litter while they pick up their feet.

Plogging, a trend emerging from Sweden, combines exercising with cleaning up the planet, simultaneously running or walking while picking up litter.

Started with funding from the Keep Napier Beautiful programme, Plog Napier was founded by Howard who says she wanted to start an initiative to help stop plastic from ending up in the ocean.

"When I saw there were some grant funds available through Keep Napier Beautiful, I thought it would be a good idea to start it up to help stop plastic pollution ending up in our oceans and clean up our environment," Howard said.

The gutters of streets and beaches can be particularly bad for litter and the most commonly found items are cans, firework remains and cigarette butts.

Litter picked up during a plog. Photo / Plog Napier

"I almost always fill a bag when I go out," she said.

The project has the support of Napier City Councillor Maxine Boag.

"I think it's a wonderful initiative and commend Helen for having the vision and commitment to incentivise people into picking up rubbish in Napier. It's a pity we have litter dropped in the first place, but this project will definitely help keep Napier beautiful and involve more of our responsible citizens in keeping our streets clean," she said.

The organisation, which began at the start of November, has had eight or nine participants so far.

"I want as many people to participate as possible. There are cool prizes to be won and you are cleaning up Papatuanuku and preventing waste from ending up in our oceans which gives you a feel-good factor," Howard said.

Small weekly and larger monthly giveaways of "planet friendly prizes" can be won by people sharing a photo of their plogging trip to Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #plognapier.

Throughout December a reusable coffee cup can be won each week and a large pizza from Vinci's at the end of the month.

Group beach clean-ups are also organised through the Facebook page.