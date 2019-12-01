A cyclist who collided with a truck in late August has died from his injuries more than three months after the accident.

Emergency Services attended the crash at Prebensen Drive in Napier on Wednesday 28 August after a collision with a truck at the intersection of Hyderabad Rd.

Police arrived at the scene at 3.20pm and remained till the road was clear later in the evening.

A St John Ambulance took the 59-year-old man to Hawke's Bay Hospital where he remained in a critical condition until he died on Friday 29 November.

Police extend their sympathy to the family during this difficult time.

They also confirmed the investigation into the crash will continue as they look to find a cause to the crash.

The crash is not the first death involving a cyclist in Hawke's Bay this year.

Earlier in August an elderly woman was knocked off her bike in a hit and run on the corner of Kennedy Rd and Riverbend Rd in Napier.

In January a 13-year-old boy was also killed after a car collided with him on Railway Rd.