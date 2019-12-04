

The board of trustees at St John's College, Hastings, has appointed a new principal for the school for 2020.

Rob Ferreira, who has been the deputy principal since May 2017, will commence the role in term one next year.

Ferreira is looking forward to "being able to work with the students, helping them achieve their aims and goals and develop the whole concept of becoming a St John's man".

Paul Melloy, the current principal, has taught at the school since 2014.

"It's been a privilege, it's a fantastic school with loyal staff who do so much for the boys. [The school] has exceptional boys."

Melloy leaves to take up the role as principal at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic College in Alice Springs, Australia.

Melloy said he was leaving because he felt it was time for a change.

"I think especially in a modern principalship it's my opinion that it's probably time to look for a new challenge."