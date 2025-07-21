Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay: New Puketapu Bridge’s opening date set

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

The Puketapu Bridge collapses under the weight of the water. Video / Matt Wheatley

After a two year wait and long detours, a date has been set for the opening of the two-lane Puketapu Bridge in the Hastings district.

Hastings District Council confirmed on Monday that a community-led event to open the bridge is on Saturday, August 23.

