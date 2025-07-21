It linked to Puketapu Rd and Dartmoor Rd - the two main routes servicing the farming areas of Patoka, Puketitiri, Puketapu and Rissington.

Work began for the rebuild in June 2024.

Completion was planned for late June to early July 2025, but was pushed back to August.

Six piles at a depth of 41 metres were installed, and the bridge is said to be much larger than a typical bridge.

Earlier, Hastings District Council had said the average road bridge pile in Hawke’s Bay had a depth of 12 metres, and were 1.2 metres in diameter.

Puketapu’s piles are 1.8m in diameter.

The bridge opening date had been dependent on pavement progress in winter.

The Puketapu Hotel owner Mary Danielson inside the iconic pub in March 2023.

Puketapu Hotel owner Mary Danielson said two words came to mind with the news a date was set - “Whoop, whoop”.

“(We) are just beside ourselves, so excited for our community and the south side to be back with us.”

The family faced a rebuild themselves after the pub and restaurant in the centre of the village was badly flooded during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Danielsons, whose home was not damaged, helped distribute goods and donations during the flood recovery and managed to open their establishment months after the destruction to become a community hub.

“It means so much to our community for the business side... it’s massive with the cycle trail, it’s for everybody,” Danielson said.

“To join the south and north again is just amazing.”

A date of August 23, 2025 has been set for the opening of the Puketapu Bridge. Photo / Michaela Gower

Danielson said they were expecting more business at the Puketapu Hotel, including cyclists using the cycle trail.

Work on the bridge currently includes preparation for asphalting, pavement works and surfacing of the approaches to the bridge.

Tree removal for the viewing area/lookout, and balustrade works are also being undertaken.

In December 2024, National Infrastructure Funding and Financing (formerly known as Crown Infrastructure Partners) said the estimated cost for the overall project was $26 million.

HDC transportation manager Jag Pannu said work is anticipated to begin on the Rissington Bridge in September 2025, subject to the tender being awarded.

The new structure is downstream of the existing temporary bridge, which will remain open to road users.

Meanwhile, Pannu said Downer is continuing with work that has closed Waihau Rd from Price Cockburn Rd to Dartmoor Rd.

This closure is enabling repairs to be completed at three slip sites along the road, as well as structural repairs to Horgan’s Bridge.

The work includes road realignments (retreats), drainage improvements, and road surface upgrades.

In addition, Berketts Earthmovers Ltd are repairing two slip sites north of Horgans Bridge in a project that also involves road realignment and drainage improvements.

Once the full road closure ends, work will continue under a priority give-way traffic system.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.