A 21-year-old who knifed a homeless man to death as a 14-year-old remains on the run from authorities after escaping custody with a cast on his arm during a visit to a doctor.

Hawke’s Bay Today can reveal Haami Hanara was taken by Corrections staff to the Hastings Health Centre on Saturday afternoon but fled from the medical facility.

Police responded to a callout on St Aubyn St West about 1.40pm, a spokesman said.

There was nothing to suggest there had been wilful damage or an assault before Hanara escaped, the spokesman said.

He was still on the run as of 10am on Monday.