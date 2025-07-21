“It’s better to get in early to make sure everything is lodged properly.

“You don’t want to find out at 11.55am on August 1 that there’s something wrong with your nomination,” Ofsoske said.

“In the 2022 elections there were more than 1000 nominations in the last week.”

Council nominations opened on July 4 and close at noon on August 1.

Wairoa mayor Craig Little and Deputy Mayor Denise Eaglesome-Karekare have already announced they are running for mayor, but neither has registered their official nomination.

“People tend to leave things until the last minute. I’m not sure why, perhaps human nature or a strategic move,” Ofsoske said.

In Central Hawke’s Bay, Will Foley has registered as a mayoral candidate while two candidates, Stella McDonald (Council At Large) and Pip Burne (Ruataniwha Ward) have registered as candidates for council.

For Hastings District Council, Marcus Buddo and Steve Gibson have their nominations as mayoral candidates in, while 12 people have registered as councillor candidates.

They are Derek Nowell-Usticke (Mohaka Ward), Alwyn Corban and Hana Montaperto-Hendry (Heretaunga General ward), Michael Fowler, Steve Gibson, Rion Roben, Jacqueline Supra and Kevin Watkins (Hastings-Havelock Ward), Henry Heke and Henare O’Keefe (Flaxmere Ward), Siiam Daniel and Bevan O’Connor (Takitimu Maori Ward).

At Napier City Council, Richard McGrath has registered his mayoral bid.

There are nine official council candidates so far.

They are Roger Brownlie, Sally Crown, Juliet Greig and Keith Price (Ahuriri Ward), Greg Mawson and Richard McGrath (Napier Central Ward), Ronda Chrystal and Terry Cornish (Taradale Ward) and Whare Isaac-Sharland (Te Whanga Māori Ward).

At the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, eight have officially registered.

They are Hayley Browne and Neil Kirton (Ahuriri/Napier Regional Constituency), Jerf van Beek (Ngaruroro), Tim Aitken and Keri Ropiha (Tamatea/Central Hawke’s Bay), Conrad Waitoa (Heretaunga/Hastings), Shelton White (Māui ki te Raki Māori) and Thompson Hokianga (Māui ki te Tonga Māori).

NOMINATION STEPS

To run for council, candidates need to complete an official nomination form, sent to the council’s electoral officer, with nominations from two people.

Candidates cannot nominate themselves, and those who nominate candidates must be aged over and enrolled to vote in the area the candidate is planning to stand.

Candidates must consent to their nomination going forward.

A $200 deposit must be paid, which may be refunded depending on election results.

Candidates must be New Zealand citizens.

IMPORTANT DATES

August 1 at noon: Candidate nominations close and rolls close.

August 6: Public notice of candidates’ names

September 9-22: Voting documents delivered

October 7: Last day for posting vote by mail. After this date, votes must be returned to councils’ secure ballot boxes.

October 11, at noon: Election day – voting closes midday

October 11 from noon: Progress results

October 16-22: Declaration of results

October/November: Elected members’ swearing-in ceremonies

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.