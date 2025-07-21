Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wairoa election: Just one official candidate so far, as deadline looms

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Only one person has registered their nomination for a seat on the Wairoa District Council.

Only one person has registered their nomination for a seat on the Wairoa District Council.

It could be a one-man show around the council table in Wairoa, with Jeremy Harker the only candidate to officially register his nomination for election in 2025.

Harker, standing in the general ward, is the CEO of Northern Hawke’s Bay roading company QRS and is already a councillor.

As

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save