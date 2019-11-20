Armed police have been patrolling streets across Hawke's Bay amid a spate of gang violence in Napier.

On Sunday night, Napier's medical centre on Wellesley Rd was shot at, the last of four clashes between Mongrel Mob and Black Power gang members that injured two gang members.

In another incident on Tuesday night two men were arrested after allegedly discharging a firearm in Awatoto.

A vehicle driven by a Black Power member was tracked down and firearms found, detective senior sergeant Mike Foster told RNZ.

Haami Te Hore, 31, and Alexandra Timu, 22, appeared in front of Judge Chris Sygrove on Wednesday morning, charged with illegal possession of a firearm, specifically a shotgun, a 22 and a .270.

Both were remanded on bail without entering a plea, and will reappear on November 12 in the Napier District Court.