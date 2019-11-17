From hipster to vintage, everyone was catered for at the Napier Spring Fashion Parade held on Saturday.

The annual event, which sees Market St turned into a catwalk, gives local businesses the opportunity to show off their spring/summer range.

Event and Sponsorship manager at Napier City Business Inc, Andrea Johnston-Taylor, said the event had gone really well.

"We had 12 local Napier stories who showed their new spring/summer collection."

The outfits were modelled by almost 50 volunteers, Johnston-Taylor saying they were just regular people who had gotten really into it.

Winner of the Barkers best dressed, Harvey Jefferies. Photo / Supplied

"I was really impressed.

"They get on the catwalk and they become someone else!"

She said the clothes were diverse, ranging from 1930s-style clothing, to vintage, to regular streetwear, with each store entering around four outfits.

About 200 to 250 people attended the event, hosted by Megan Banks from The Hits Hawke's Bay.

"They all seemed to enjoy it, I think they liked the facet there was a different range of styles and different people on the catwalk," Banks said.

She said the parade brings vibrancy to the city, and shows people Napier does have great stores, with diverse offerings right on their doorsteps.

"They don't have to shop online, they can come into the Napier shops."