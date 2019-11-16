A Hastings Lotto player will be popping the champagne after winning $500,000 in Saturday night's Lotto draw.

The Lotto First Division winning ticket was purchased at Countdown Hastings.



The winning Lotto numbers were: 13, 18, 19, 32, 33 and 39 (Bonus Ball - 2).

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $16m.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

The last big win for a Hastings Lotto player was in March when a winner took away $11m.

The winning ticket was bought at Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy .

Anyone who bought their ticket from the Countdown Hastings should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.