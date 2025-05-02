Advertisement
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

List of projects: Hawke’s Bay’s Cyclone Gabrielle repairs and replacements well under way

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

The opening of the Rissington Bailey bridge in March 2023. Photo / Paul Taylor

The opening of the Rissington Bailey bridge in March 2023. Photo / Paul Taylor

A replacement is coming for Rissington’s temporary Bailey bridge.

Hawke’s Bay councils are making steady progress in repairing transport routes and building flood resilience after Cyclone Gabrielle, with more bridge repairs announced to start work later this year.

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell has said that, as of the end of February this year, Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Auckland councils had stabilised 1125 slips, completed 51km of stopbanks and repaired 25 bridges.

“The Crown cost-share agreements with these councils provided more than $1.6 billion for the council-led Category 3 residential property buyouts, flood risk mitigation and local transport projects,” Mitchell said.

One of these projects is the rebuilding of the Rissington Bridge after the previous 95-year-old bridge was destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle and has been operating as a one-lane bridge since March 2023.

The Rissington temporary Bailey bridge. Photo / Warren Buckland
The Rissington temporary Bailey bridge. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said construction would start towards the end of August, with work expected to take about a year.

The new bridge will be 78m long, with two lanes. It will be built next to the temporary Bailey bridge downstream, which will remain open while work continues.

Meanwhile, repair work on the Follies Bailey bridge on Waihau Rd is still subject to an economic assessment for funding by Hastings council, which will determine its repair or replacement, with construction expected to begin sometime next year.

The Follies Bailey bridge on Waihau Rd. Photo / Michaela Gower
The Follies Bailey bridge on Waihau Rd. Photo / Michaela Gower

The temporary bridge will have to be removed to complete the works. The council spokeswoman said a detour route would be decided nearer the time.

There would be community engagement about any alternative routes identified, with works expected to take six to 12 months, depending on whether the council decides to repair or replace the bridge and the funded structure options.

Flood and landslip risk mitigation projects in Hawke’s Bay

Local Transport Projects

Save

