The opening of the Rissington Bailey bridge in March 2023. Photo / Paul Taylor

A replacement is coming for Rissington’s temporary Bailey bridge.

Hawke’s Bay councils are making steady progress in repairing transport routes and building flood resilience after Cyclone Gabrielle, with more bridge repairs announced to start work later this year.

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell has said that, as of the end of February this year, Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Auckland councils had stabilised 1125 slips, completed 51km of stopbanks and repaired 25 bridges.

“The Crown cost-share agreements with these councils provided more than $1.6 billion for the council-led Category 3 residential property buyouts, flood risk mitigation and local transport projects,” Mitchell said.

One of these projects is the rebuilding of the Rissington Bridge after the previous 95-year-old bridge was destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle and has been operating as a one-lane bridge since March 2023.