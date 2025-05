Smoke from a fire on Pakowhai Rd on Monday morning. Photo / Michaela Gower

A busy road in Hastings is closed as emergency services battle a fire

Police say they are assisting with road closures at a building fire on Pakowhai Road in Hastings, Frimley, which was reported about 9.30am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are at the scene and the road is closed between Duke St and Frederick St.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area if possible.