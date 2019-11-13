It's been five months since Dannevirke Cavedwellers' new president Donna Johnstone took over the running of the Fantasy Cave, bringing a new approach to how it will run, but adamant the cave itself will not change.

"The Cavedwellers are passionate about making the Fantasy Cave a wonderful, magical place that everyone can enjoy," said Johnstone.

"Some people think with the creation of a Fantasy Cave Board that The Cave has changed with the new structure, but it hasn't. Nothing has changed in the day-to-day running of the cave."

Johnstone is supported by new deputy Niki Martin and they hold monthly meetings to plan their next project.

This is quite apart from the regular day-to-day running of The Cave and the tasks that involves.

"At our monthly meetings we keep on track with what we want to do next, so we make a plan and stick to it."

Johnstone says over the past five months a great deal of work has been achieved.

The members have cleaned out the undersea display and the space display, painting and repairing items where needed, and have given Thumbelina and the Steadfast Tin Soldier a refresh.

"We've taken these displays back to ground level and upgraded what we feel needs doing. The stories are the same, the displays just look fresher. We've added a few little bits and taken away a few others, and the children who visit do notice these."

Johnstone became involved in the Fantasy Cave through her aunt, the late Dorothy Hyde, who had been a Cavedweller for almost 30 years.

"I've always been arty crafty so Dorothy asked if I wanted to come along."

Since then Johnstone says she has preferred to stay in the background but was approached to take on the role of president.

The committee lost two long-serving members in Jean Roscoe, who wanted to retire, and John MacGibbon who died in August.

Johnstone said losing both these members left a hole in the committee, particularly as MacGibbon not only ran the model railway but also took care of all the electrical components in the displays.

As with many community groups the Cavedwellers are always on the lookout for volunteers.

"We are pleased to welcome news faces to our team of volunteers. We appreciate any help we can get."

Johnstone said there were no rules as to how much time volunteers had to give to The Cave.

"They can give as much or as little time as they can."

When new volunteers are recruited they will have a Cavedweller allocated to them the first time they are there for an orientation, then they will have one of three mentors working with them for the next six months.

"We want to try to stop that lost feeling that volunteers can get when they first come in."

At The Cave, the Cavedwellers are gearing up for their busiest time of the year in the lead-up to Christmas.

Santa will arrive at the cave on December 1. It will be open every day from 10am until 2pm through until December 15. From then it will be open Monday to Friday from 10am until 4pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 2pm.

The past two Christmases have seen visitor numbers reach 4500 during the December/January period. Group bookings for December are already coming in quite steadily.

To spread the word, a Facebook page, Fantasy Cave Dannevirke, has been created and this will have updated information regularly.

Professional, promotional videos have also been made.

An 0800 number, 0800 080 137, has also been set up and already there has been a large increase in calls.

Johnstone says as with all activities there comes an increase in costs and a slight increase in the entry fee has been introduced. Prices are now $5 a child and $10 an adult. A family pass (two adults, four children) is $30.

"Despite this a lot of people think that the entry price is still cheap."