The future of a Napier statue is up in the air, with Napier City Council confirming the sculpture is going to be removed, at least temporarily.

The statue, still called the Flowerpot, sits on Emerson St, and changes with the seasons, for example poppies for Anzac Day and daffodils in spring. It has even supported the Magpies in past iterations.

A Napier City Council spokesperson confirmed the statue is going to be removed, at least temporarily.

"The Flowerpot will be dismantled and stored at the depot in order for some new super-sized Christmas decorations to be installed in the space, towards the end of November, in time for the Christmas Parade on December 1."

The Flowerpot, currently decorated with shells and fruit. Photo / Paul Taylor

After Christmas, the future of the statue remains uncertain.

"It will remain in storage at the depot while Council assesses the use of the space," the spokesperson confirmed.

Locals Hawke's Bay Today spoke with were disappointed with the decision to take it down.

Karen Taylor said it would be a shame to see it go, and enjoyed seeing the sculpture in its different iterations.

She said tourists also enjoyed the piece of artwork.

Lynn and Barry Hicks also thought it should stay, saying it was nice to have something a bit different around.

While no one Hawke's Bay Today spoke with was happy to see the statue go, there was plenty of social media buzz about it.

One comment on the Napier News Facebook page questioned why the city needed an "ugly metal tree".

Many people said the sculpture did not look as nice since the pot section had been taken away, and others suggested the standard of decorations had also gone downhill.