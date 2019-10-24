A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after crashing into a road sign in Hastings.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 11.50am on SH50 near the intersection of Gordon St in Fernhill.
The rider is in a serious condition with ambulance on the scene and has transported the rider to Hawke's Bay Hospital.
The rider had believed to have lost control and hit a road sign.
There are also no road blocks with the rider coming off the road but Police are managing traffic in the area.
More to come