A man was in a moderate condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital after a crash in Hastings on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at the intersection of Mayfair Ave and Caroline Rd about 5.50am.

The crash blocked Caroline Rd and firefighters had to prise him free him from his vehicle.

After being treated by ambulance staff he was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital for further treatment.