Drainage work, cable laying, roading repairs and surface cleaning at four sites on State Highway 2 north between Napier and Wairoa, particularly around Nuhaka, will all lead to some travel delays this week.

NZ Transport Agency crews are undertaking drainage maintenance along the stretch between Morere and Nuhaka and temporary speed restrictions and occasional stop-go signalling will be operating.

Similar restrictions are in place between Whakaki and Nuhaka, where surface repair teams are working.

Also, Chorus contractors have begun a duct and cable installation programme in the Raupunga region and there is likely to be up to five minutes' impact on travel time as speed restrictions are operating, while surface water blasting is being carried out in the Tutira area.

There will also be some delays on SH2 south between Te Mahanga and Burma Rd where barrier installation is under way.

An extensive highway widening programme continues between Waipawa and Waipukurau and there will be times when stop-go signalling and temporary traffic lights will be in place.

On SH5 between Napier and Taupo motorists can expect to encounter road surface repair crews around Tarawera and some delays can be expected.