

Things are looking set for a stellar long weekend ahead for Hawke's Bay's weather but it may be a case of planning an outing for Hawke's Bay Anniversary rather than Labour Day.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said the build-up towards the long weekend is mainly fine but to expect a few showers and cool temperatures ahead of the sunny weekend.

"Most of the week is mainly fine, just overcast with a few showers on and off until Thursday," Lee said.

"Wednesday is the worst of the bunch with a low pressure system to affect most of the country and will affect Hawke's Bay with a low of 5 degrees overnight and a high of 15 degrees, while the rest of the week expected to be highs of around 18 degrees with lows of 7-8 degrees."

Another thing that will play havoc over the next few days as well is strong westerly winds that will hang around for most of the week, according to Lee.

There were a few signs of the weeks weather ahead with overcast skies shadowing the Storford Sales in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

"There is a bit of a westerly wind that will play alongside the rain and cold temperatures expected to make it a mesh mash few days heading into the weekend."

That is all set to move aside come Friday as Hawke's Bay is set to celebrate its anniversary weekend in style with sunny skies and warm weather returning.

Temperatures are set to return to highs of around 20 degrees and the sun to be in full force.

That won't be the case though for the Hawke's Bay Magpies for their Championship Final on Friday in Rotorua with the region expecting overcast conditions with only a high of 14 degrees and a low of 4 degrees.

But back in Hawke's Bay it is set to stay sunny and warm for Friday, Saturday and Sunday but come Labour Day things are going to take a step back with overcast skies and a chance of some showers returning to finish off the long weekend.