Volunteers in Hawke's Bay had the chance to practice how to respond in a civil defence emergency.

As part of Hawke's Bay Civil Defence exercise, Rūaumoko, groups had the chance to practice a response to a large earthquake.

Police Search and Rescue, Coastguard Hawke's Bay, Surf Life Saving New Zealand and the Hawke's Bay Emergency Response Team ran a search and rescue exercise of the coast of Haumoana on Sunday.

Meanwhile, volunteers from Red Cross, the SPCA and the Welfare Response Group set up a Civil Defence Centre at Pettigrew Green Arena.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence manager Ian Macdonald said the exercises gave the volunteers valuable experience.

Practising a cliff side rescue during a Civil Defence exercise. Photo / Supplied

"Obviously, practicing our co-ordination with other agencies is quite important and identifying where any issues are before we actually do it for real."

"That was one of the primary objectives of the exercise, and I think that went quite well."

Civil Defence's Operational Readiness manager, Jim Tetlow, said it was also important to form relationships with people in other organisations.

"It makes it a lot easier if you know each other on first name straight away, rather than having to introduce yourself, and what you do and what your skills are."

Wayne Steed from the New Zealand Police said they run training exercises regularly, and it is always good to have other organisations come along, such as Civil Defence.

He said they already work closely with Search and Rescue and the Coastguard, and are always interested in working with other organisations, such as Civil Defence.