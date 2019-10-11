Two people have been injured in a crash at the intersection of Kahuranaki and Waimarama Rds.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 12.50pm on Friday.

The crash is reportedly between a car and truck, with two people injured, one in a serious condition and the other minor.

Both patients were on their way to Hawke's Bay Hospital for further check-ups, a police spokesperson said.

Police at the scene thought the road would be closed for a couple of hours but managed to have it reopened at 2.10pm.

