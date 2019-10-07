The work of Tararua artists will be on display at the annual Dannevirke Art Society exhibition which opens in the Home Industries Hall at the Dannevirke Showgrounds on Friday.

The exhibition will officially open on Friday at 6pm and will run until Sunday October 20. It will be open from 10am until 4pm each day with a late night on Wednesdays.

Art society members are hard at work preparing for the exhibition with some still putting the finishing touches to their artwork.

Art society president Cherie Davis says there will be around 170 paintings and photographs to view.

The stands will be put in place tomorrow and the paintings and photographs hung on Thursday.

Judging will take place on Friday.

Davis said two well-regarded experts from Woodville will be judging the photography and Feilding artist Ruth Champion will be judging the artwork.

Artists will be vying for the Dannevirke Art Society Rosebowl.

Photography was introduced into last year's exhibition and this is the first year it will be judged.

At stake will be two prizes, one for the Touch of Wet themed entries and the other for the supreme winner which will take home a cup donated by the Lindauer Studio.

Kevin McIntyre of Woodville, who set up the studio with his wife Joan, said Gottfried Lindauer wasn't just a prolific painter - he was also a photographer.

"We are presenting this cup as support to the art society and as a connection and expansion to the Tararua arts as a whole."

Another first at this year's art exhibition is a children's colouring competition for which there have been many entries.

It is divided into three age groups and will also be judged on Friday with the entire exhibition committee having input into this.

Davis said committee members were pleased with the standard of the entries.

"We have some good budding artists in the town and we want to encourage them to join the art society."

Art society members have been working toward the exhibition for many months, not just producing artwork but with fundraising.

"We really appreciate the support of the public," Davis said.

Dannevirke Woodturners will again be displaying their work at the exhibition. They will have a wide range of locally made items and all will be for sale.