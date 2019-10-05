A huge crowd turned out on Saturday to enjoy what is one of Hawke's Bay's premier racing events on its calendar the Livamol Classic - BOSTOCK New Zealand Spring Racing Carnival. Although the racing was the main event people enjoyed a day of fashion and food.
Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper went along to check out some of the action on the day.
IC061019Horse.JPG – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy what is one of Hawke's Bay's racing highlights of the year.
IC061019Horse2.JPG – Everyone got into the spectacle by getting dressed up and enjoying the racing action.
IC061019Horse3.JPG – Hopeful punters get a good look at who's racing before placing their bets.
IC061019Horse4.JPG – The Fashions in the Field Finalists showed off their style and moves on stage.
IC061019Horse5.JPG – Claire Hahn from Auckland was the lucky winner taking home top honours at the Fashions in the Fields.