A huge crowd turned out on Saturday to enjoy what is one of Hawke's Bay's premier racing events on its calendar the Livamol Classic - BOSTOCK New Zealand Spring Racing Carnival. Although the racing was the main event people enjoyed a day of fashion and food.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper went along to check out some of the action on the day.

IC061019Horse.JPG – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy what is one of Hawke's Bay's racing highlights of the year.

Everyone got into the spectacle by getting dressed up and enjoying the racing action.

IC061019Horse2.JPG – Everyone got into the spectacle by getting dressed up and enjoying the racing action.

Hopeful punters get a good look at who's racing before placing their bets.

IC061019Horse3.JPG – Hopeful punters get a good look at who's racing before placing their bets.

The Fashions in the Field Finalists showed off their style and moves on stage.

IC061019Horse4.JPG – The Fashions in the Field Finalists showed off their style and moves on stage.

Claire Hahn from Auckland was the lucky winner taking home top honours at the Fashions in the Fields.

IC061019Horse5.JPG – Claire Hahn from Auckland was the lucky winner taking home top honours at the Fashions in the Fields.