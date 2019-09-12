From now on, buses in Te-Matau-a-Māui (Hawke's Bay) will permanently display place names in te reo.

The names will be displayed in te reo Māori and English on four routes.

It began as an idea for Te Wiki o te reo Māori (Māori Language Week), but Hawke's Bay Regional Council has decided to make it permanent.

Depot manager of Go Bus Transport, Christopher Candy-Boland, said the idea was suggested by a colleague.

"I thought it was a great idea, so I talked to the regional council and they were more than happy to agree."

Pa Harakeke, or Flaxmere, is one of the routes that will display the name in te reo. Photo / Supplied

Regional council transport co-ordinator Megan Welsby said the regional council supported the idea.

"We thought it was a ka pai idea and decided that we wanted to do this for more than one week of the year - so now the signs are permanent!"

The four routes will be Heretaunga (Hastings), Pa Harakeke (Flaxmere), Otātatara (Taradale), and Maungawharau (Havelock North).