Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals are set to make a return to New Zealand next year with a five-date summer tour, including Hawke's Bay's Church Road Winery.

The renowned American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, along with his band, will play ay the venue on Friday, February 28, as well as New Plymouth, Christchurch, Auckland and Tauranga.

A three-time Grammy Award winner and seven-time nominee, Harper is without question one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters of our generation.

The Californian-born artist has traversed a myriad of musical landscapes in the three decades that he's been making music, from blues, rock and reggae; to soul, funk and folk.

In his time, he's released 14 studio albums, including Burn to Shine (1999); Diamonds on the Inside (2003) There Will Be Light (2004); Childhood Home (2014); and most recently in 2018, No Mercy in this Land with blues legend Charlie Musselwhite.

Harper's trusty band The Innocent Criminals have been with him for much of the journey.

Tracing their roots back to 1993, The Innocent Criminals, with percussionist Leon Mobley, bassist Juan Nelson and drummer Oliver Charles have been involved in most of Harper's projects.

The band has toured the globe nonstop, earning legions of fans thanks to explosive live performances.

Presented by Neptune Entertainment, The Rock and More FM, tickets go on sale from 8am on September 18. Support acts for this tour are yet to be announced. Visit: www.neptuneentertainment.co.nz

Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals Tour Dates:

- Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth - Friday, February 21 Electric Avenue Festival in Christchurch - Saturday, February 22

- Logan Campbell Centre in Auckland - Thursday, February 27

- Church Road Winery in Napier - Friday, February 28

- Mount Park in Tauranga - Saturday, February 29