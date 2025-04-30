She became the head of the business department, then a senior manager, preparing the school for the introduction of NCEA, then assistant principal, then deputy principal, the role she still holds today. She still teaches Year 13 accounting.

“Since I’ve been here, there’s been a lot of changes,” she said.

“I think the most interesting thing about this school is Joel Wilton is the fourth principal in 50 years. That’s astonishing, and I’ve been here with all four.”

Delwyn Eason, left, Mairi Fitsimons, Glenys Sparling-Fenton, April Stephenson, Kirsten Locke and Brenda Matthews at Havelock North High School's 40th staff reunion in 2015. Photo / Paul Taylor

Sparling-Fenton has also seen a lot of change, from a three-term year to a four, multiple changes in the qualification system, the inclusion of Māori culture, language and tikanga, the introduction of new subjects, more students staying to the end of Year 13, and the introduction of computers at the school.

“I can remember a basic computing paper as part of my degree – I had never seen a computer until then,” she said.

“Eventually, when we had some here at school, I remember staying late and writing down the keys to press for certain functions, so I could work out how to use one.

“Now all teachers are provided with a laptop by the Ministry of Education, and the change it has brought about is immense.”

However, with all the changes over time, Sparling-Fenton said the essence of the school and teaching is the same.

“We are still focused on creating great citizens and are committed to getting the best out of our young people,” she said.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.