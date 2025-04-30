A Hastings man who has been selling bunches of watercress for more than 30 years has been by Hastings District Council told to stop until he pays registration fees.
A Hastings man who has run a makeshift business picking and selling watercress on suburban streets for more than 30 years has been told to stop until he pays more than $600 of registration fees.
Hastings District Council sent a message to the man after a council officer “observed the activity” in Flaxmere near the shopping centre on April 23.
Jake* – who declined to tell Hawke’s Bay Today his real name for this article out of fears of even more of a crackdown against him – says he feels betrayed by the council and is just trying to make a small living putting healthy food on the tables of the community.
“Why do they want a cut of money I generated with my sweat to give the community the chance to put kai on the table?”