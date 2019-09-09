The first of two Dannevirke meet the candidates sessions for the forthcoming local body elections will take place tomorrow night.

The meeting will be held in St John's Anglican Church, High St, at 7pm.

Former Dannevirke Community Board chairman Bob Dresser will chair the meeting while Reverend Jo Crosse will act as moderator.

Among the candidates invited to attend the meeting are the three seeking the mayoralty - incumbent Tracey Collis, Independent James Harold and Aotearoa Independent Mitch McHardy.

The 13 northern ward candidates seeking four council seats are Philip Barnett, Jim Crispin, Paddy Driver, Neil Gibbard, Carole Isaacson, Michael Long, Kay McKenzie, Kathryn Mulinder, Punga Mullins, Erana Peeti-Webber, Brent Stewart, Kerry Sutherland and Sharon Wards.

The Dannevirke Community Board candidates are Malia Hema, Terry Hynes, Ross Macdonald, Kim Spooner-Taylor and Pat Walshe.

Horizons Regional Council candidates for the one Tararua Constituency seat are Allan Benbow, Andrew Day and Lorraine Stephenson.

The Mid-Central Health Board candidate representing Tararua is Dorothy Lock.

The three mayoral candidates will each be allocated five minutes to speak while all other candidates will be given three minutes' speaking time.

At the conclusion of the speaking opportunity if time permits questions can be directed to the mayoral candidates.

Following the official proceedings a cup of tea will be provided and this will give members of the public the opportunity to speak to the candidates.

The second meet the candidates session will be held the following Wednesday at The Hub and will start at 1.30pm.

This will be hosted by Dannevirke and Districts Grey Power.

Voting documents will be sent out between September 20 and 25. Voting will close at noon on Saturday October 12.