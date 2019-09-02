Two Hawke's Bay real estate companies have taken out significant national awards at the 2019 REINZ Awards for Excellence.

Property Brokers Waipukurau was awarded the Small Residential Office of the year- Volume and Tremain Commercial, Colliers International, Hawke's Bay was awarded the Small Commercial & Industrial Office of the Year.

Colliers International director Central Region Sales and Leasing Cam Ward said the win came on the back of having such well-established agents in the marketplace, which enabled them to deliver such a fantastic result.

"We also have to thank our clients, who entrust us with their assets."

(L-R) REINZ cheif executive Bindi Norwell, Colliers International Hawke's Bay Ash Hames and R.co chief executive Sarah Wood. Photo/ Supplied

Colliers' Industrial Sales and Leasing broker Rob Nankervis said while the brokers were driven individuals, they were also able to take a long-term view and appreciate that each had their own specialist field, enabling them to draw on the strengths of other team members for the benefit of their clients.

"Collectively we also have a substantial database which allows us to evolve relevant marketing strategies which we can then discuss as a team," he said.

"We all list and we all sell, and we are also able to bring each other opportunities."

Commercial Sales and Leasing broker Dan Walker agreed, adding that because the team functioned so well together on both professional and personal levels, they could be very open in their communication - the result of mutual trust and respect formed through so many years of working together.

REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell congratulated the winners.

"Every year we have a significant number of high-calibre entries, many of whom have won their own local or agency awards making for some extremely tough competition.

"It is great to celebrate success across the country and to be the best of the best is a noteworthy achievement.

"Congratulations to all our finalists and winners for your achievements – these accomplishments are something you can be extremely proud of. Thank you for helping to raise the bar of the real estate profession and for all your hard work."