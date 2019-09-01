A controversial water conservation order which divided the Hawke's Bay community, will likely be applied to the upper Ngaruroro River, following recommendations from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA has released it's recommendations, which recommend a Water Conservation Order be in place from the source of the Ngaruroro in the Kaimanawa Ranges to the Whanawhana Cableway, as well as hydraulically connected groundwater.

However, it has recommended a request for a WCO on the lower parts of the Ngaruroro and the Clive River, perhaps the most controversial request, be declined.

The decision still needs to be signed off by Environment Minister David Parker, but if it goes ahead, it will require the water of the upper Ngaruroro to be kept "as far as possible in their natural state including the quality, quantity, level and rate of flow of the waters," the report states.

This includes preventing resource consents for dams and water takes which would deplete the river.

The WCO has proved controversial within the community.

The application as made by 6 groups in 2015, New Zealand Fish and Game Council;

Hawkes Bay Fish and Game Council; Operation Pātiki Ngāti Hori ki Kohupātiki; Royal Forest & Bird Society of New Zealand; Whitewater NZ and Jet Boating New Zealand.

It has been opposed by primary industry groups including Federated Farmers and Horticulture NZ, as well as by Hawke's Bay Regional Council, who were concerned about the impact a WCO would have on its TANK plan change process.

