A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after what police call a "family harm" incident in Southern Hawke's Bay on Saturday.

Police confirmed emergency services were called at 10.30am to a property in the Flemington area, south of Waipukurau and east of Ormondville.

A Palmerston North rescue helicopter flew the man to Palmerston North Hospital where he was in a serious but stable condition, police said on Sunday. No information was available on the nature of the injuries.

Police spent several hours at the scene and interviewing people in the area, and said on Sunday that while no arrests had been made a 21-year-old woman was assisting with inquiries.